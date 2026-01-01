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Through The Prestigious Listing Of Top 10 Education CIOs 2023, Our Magazine Is Recognizing The CIOs in the Education Space Who Have Created Their Organization’s Strategies in a Seamless manner.
Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Cuyahoga Community College
Standish Stewart is the Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Information Technology Services at Cuyahoga Community College. Stewart has served as Tri-C’s CIO since 2018, overseeing project management, network services, enterprise resource planning, enterprise application services, software developme
Chief Information Officer, Rockford Public Schools
Experienced Information Technology Executive with a demonstrated history of success in education, local government, and the private sector. Skilled in Project Management, Service Strategy and Operations, Computer Forensics, Technology Solutions, Motorola Radio, and Process Improvement. Strong military and public s
Vice President & Chief Information Officer, Case Western Reserve University
This high-level, strategic position has broad leadership and operational responsibilities for information technology services at Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) which include university-wide technology as well as managing the technology and related personnel within the schools and units, technology communic
Chief Information Officer, Purdue University
Dynamic leader, in both civilian and military occupations, with a proven record of global success in diverse business lines for over 20 years. Specializing in leadership, operations management, infrastructure and development. Skilled cross-functional leader, driving and developing multi-disciplined teams in both p
Chief Information Officer, Broward College
Information Technology Professional with extensive experience in developing and managing corporate computing and communications infrastructure. Results oriented individual with exceptional leadership and technical skills able to realize company goals while maximizing personnel productivity.
Chief Information Officer, Prairie View A&M University
Formulate and deploy long-term strategic plans for acquiring and enabling efficient and cost-effective information processing and communication technologies. Manage IT department operational and strategic planning, including business requirements, project planning, and organizing and negotiating the allocation of
Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University
Becky Vasquez, Vice President and Chief Information Officer of the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s largest, fully accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace, is a nonprofit, independent institution offering more than 75 baccalaureate,
Vice President for Information Technology and Analytics, and Chief Information and Analytics Officer at Ithaca College
Dave Weil is honored to serve as Ithaca College's Chief Information Officer and member of the College’s Senior Leadership Team. As the CIO he leads a team of over fifty talented IT professionals and almost one hundred students in providing a full range of IT services to support the campus community. &
Chief Information Officer, The Wharton School
Over 15 years of higher ed. IT experience, having transitioned through multiple positions and teams with increasing levels of technical and strategic responsibility. Demonstrated proficiency directing various facets of IT operations and ability to adapt to changing environments in order to ensure success for the S
Vice President and CIO, University of Alabama at Birmingham
Dr. Carver is an inspirational leader and visionary with more than 30 years of success achieving strategic business goals and transforming lives. He has extensive experience in technology strategy and operations for large multinational organizations. Read Also:
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